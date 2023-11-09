The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen among them, play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Rantanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Rantanen has averaged 21:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Rantanen has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 11 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Rantanen has a point in seven games this season (out of 11), including multiple points five times.

In five of 11 games this year, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rantanen has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 11 17 Points 11 8 Goals 8 9 Assists 3

