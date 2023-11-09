The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) hit the court against the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers' 77.1 points per game last year were 10.2 more points than the 66.9 the Seminoles allowed.

Tennessee went 21-6 last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Last year, the Seminoles put up 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Volunteers allowed (65.9).

When Florida State totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 22-6.

The Seminoles made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Volunteers allowed to their opponents.

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Charleston Southern W 99-63 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center 11/9/2023 Tennessee - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center 11/17/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 11/19/2023 South Alabama - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Tennessee Schedule