Avalanche vs. Kraken November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keep an eye on Mikko Rantanen and Jaden Schwartz in particular on Thursday, when the Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-225)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,ROOT Sports NW
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 17 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up nine assists this season.
- Cale Makar has three goals and 11 assists, equaling 14 points (1.3 per game).
- Nathan MacKinnon's total of 11 points is via five goals and six assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.9 goals against average) and recorded 32 saves with a .970% save percentage (first in league).
Kraken Players to Watch
- Schwartz has totaled six goals (0.5 per game) and collected five assists (0.4 per game), averaging 2.8 shots per game and shooting 16.7%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 11 total points (0.8 per game).
- With 10 total points (0.8 per game), including two goals and eight assists through 13 contests, Vince Dunn is key for Seattle's offense.
- This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and six assists, for a season point total of 10.
- In the crease, Seattle's Joey Daccord is 2-1-3 this season, collecting 180 saves and giving up 18 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (28th in the league).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|13th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|28th
|6th
|2.82
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|4th
|34.6
|Shots
|31.4
|15th
|8th
|28.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|22nd
|15th
|18.6%
|Power Play %
|26.32%
|8th
|4th
|89.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|70.27%
|27th
