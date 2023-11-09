The Colorado Avalanche (8-3) are -225 on the moneyline to win when they host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3), who have +185 odds, on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of 13 games this season.

The Avalanche have won 72.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (8-3).

The Kraken have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Colorado has had three games with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.

Seattle has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +185 odds on them winning this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.