The Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Jokic has scored 26.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 2.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (10.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 13.7-point scoring average is 3.8 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -161)

Curry's 30.7 points per game are 1.2 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Curry averages 3.7 assists, 1.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Curry averages 5.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

