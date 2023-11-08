The Denver Nuggets (7-1) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 223.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has won seven out of the eight games in which it has been favored.

Denver has been at least a -160 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 2 25% 117 233.1 106.1 216.5 224.5 Warriors 4 50% 116.1 233.1 110.4 216.5 227.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets average 117 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 110.4 the Warriors allow.

Denver is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-3 5-2 3-5 Warriors 4-4 2-0 3-5

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 117 Points Scored (PG) 116.1 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 106.1 Points Allowed (PG) 110.4 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 5-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

