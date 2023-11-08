Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Player Preview vs. the Warriors - November 8
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this article we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)
Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per contest last year, 21st in the NBA.
- The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 43.3 boards per contest.
- The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.
- The Warriors allowed 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/2/2023
|21
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/2/2023
|32
|18
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|10/21/2022
|33
|17
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
