Should you bet on Miles Wood to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wood stats and insights

Wood has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.