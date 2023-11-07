Will Jonathan Drouin light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Drouin has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

