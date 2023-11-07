In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Cale Makar to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

On the power play, Makar has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

