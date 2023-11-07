Avalanche vs. Devils: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 7
Tuesday's NHL games include the Colorado Avalanche (7-3) hosting the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) at Ball Arena. The Devils are underdogs (+145 on the moneyline) against the Avalanche (-175) ahead of the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Devils Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-178
|+146
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Devils Betting Trends
- New Jersey has played nine games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Avalanche have won 70.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (7-3).
- This is the first game as an underdog for the Devils this season.
- Colorado is 3-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- New Jersey has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on them winning this game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.