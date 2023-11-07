Will Artturi Lehkonen Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 7?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Artturi Lehkonen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Lehkonen stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Lehkonen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Lehkonen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
