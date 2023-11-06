The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) battle the American Eagles (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. American Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Villanova shot better than 45.3% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.

The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 340th.

Last year, the Wildcats put up 69.6 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.

Villanova had an 11-9 record last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.

American Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 48.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

American compiled a 14-9 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.

The Eagles were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.

The Eagles' 65.4 points per game last year were only 2.3 fewer points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

When American allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-4.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Villanova performed better in home games last year, putting up 70.4 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in road games.

The Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Villanova performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.

American Home & Away Comparison

At home, American scored 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.4.

The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than away (66.4) last season.

American made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (32.5%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 American - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/10/2023 Le Moyne - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

American Upcoming Schedule