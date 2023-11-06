USC vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The USC Trojans will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Kansas State matchup.
USC vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
USC vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-2.5)
|145.5
|-155
|+125
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-2.5)
|145.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
USC vs. Kansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- USC compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record last year.
- The Trojans and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.
- Kansas State put together a 23-11-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, 19 of the Wildcats' games hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.