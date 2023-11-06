The Akron Zips (0-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) at Frost Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

South Dakota State vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -1.5 141.5

South Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State and its opponents went over 141.5 combined points in 13 of 30 games last season.

The average amount of points in South Dakota State's outings last season was 140.7, which is 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

South Dakota State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

South Dakota State finished 16-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 72.7% of those games).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Jackrabbits had a 16-4 record (winning 80% of their games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives South Dakota State a 55.6% chance to win.

South Dakota State vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 13 43.3% 70.9 145.5 69.8 136.7 144.3 Akron 15 53.6% 74.6 145.5 66.9 136.7 138.7

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Jackrabbits averaged 70.9 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 66.9 the Zips gave up.

When South Dakota State scored more than 66.9 points last season, it went 11-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall.

South Dakota State vs. Akron Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 15-15-0 9-13 13-17-0 Akron 11-17-0 2-8 14-14-0

South Dakota State vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Akron 10-2 Home Record 15-1 6-9 Away Record 5-6 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

