The Denver Nuggets (6-1) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

Denver has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 19th.

The 114.6 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 3.6 more points than the Pelicans give up (111).

Denver has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 111 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged away from home (112.2).

Denver gave up 109.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than it allowed in away games (115.3).

The Nuggets made 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries