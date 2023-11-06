The Denver Nuggets (6-1) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) after winning four home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 total points.

Denver's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Denver has won six of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

Denver has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 3 42.9% 114.6 222.8 104.7 215.7 224.9 Pelicans 3 50% 108.2 222.8 111 215.7 225.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The 114.6 points per game the Nuggets average are just 3.6 more points than the Pelicans allow (111).

Denver has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 111 points.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 4-3 2-2 2-5 Pelicans 4-2 0-0 2-4

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Nuggets Pelicans 114.6 Points Scored (PG) 108.2 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 104.7 Points Allowed (PG) 111 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 5-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

