Nuggets vs. Pelicans November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (1-0) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ALT and BSNO.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSNO
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Per game, Nikola Jokic put up points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists last year. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Last season, Jamal Murray recorded an average of 20 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game.
- Aaron Gordon recorded 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists. He sank 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Michael Porter Jr. put up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He made 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recorded 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.8 triples per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averaged 20.9 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 4.4 boards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.
- Brandon Ingram recorded 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones collected 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Zion Williamson collected 26 points, 4.6 assists and 7 rebounds.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Pelicans
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|114.4
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
