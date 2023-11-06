The Denver Nuggets (6-1) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) after winning four home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSNO

ALT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Pelicans 103

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.8)

Nuggets (-12.8) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.2

The Pelicans have a 4-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-3-0 mark of the Nuggets.

New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the total 33.3% of the time this season (two out of six). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (two out of seven).

The Nuggets have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season while the Pelicans have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-0).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets sport a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 104.7 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 13th with 114.6 points scored per contest.

With 41.4 rebounds allowed per game, Denver is fourth-best in the league. It ranks 14th in the league by averaging 45.1 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.9 dimes per contest.

Denver, who ranks 11th in the league with 13.7 turnovers per game, is forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

With 11.9 three-pointers per game, the Nuggets are 17th in the NBA. They own a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 13th in the league.

