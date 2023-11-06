Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 4, Porter put up 27 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 123-101 win against the Bulls.

In this piece we'll dive into Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans conceded 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds on average last season, fifth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 24.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 27 10 3 1 0 1 0 1/31/2023 30 13 5 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.