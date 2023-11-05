The Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals' defense and Logan Wilson in Week 9 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Bills pass catchers' matchup against the Bengals secondary.

Bills vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

NBC

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 108.8 13.6 3 25 12.17

Stefon Diggs vs. Logan Wilson Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 748 receiving yards on 64 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Buffalo's passing offense has been producing this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 2,110 total passing yards. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with 17 passing touchdowns.

The Bills' scoring attack has been clicking this season, as it ranks third in the league with 222 total points (27.8 per game).

Buffalo has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 35.8 times game, which is 10th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Bills air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 39 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense

Logan Wilson has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 57 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Cincinnati is ranked 11th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 1,625 (232.1 per game).

The Bengals are ranked 11th in the NFL in points conceded, at 20.6 per game.

Cincinnati has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Logan Wilson Rec. Targets 90 35 Def. Targets Receptions 64 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 748 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 93.5 8.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 209 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

