K.J. Osborn has a difficult matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 194.6 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Osborn has picked up 360 receiving yards (45 per game) and two receiving TDs, catching 30 balls on 47 targets.

Osborn vs. the Falcons

Osborn vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Atlanta in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 194.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is ranked 28th in the league with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-111)

Osborn Receiving Insights

Osborn, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of eight games this season.

Osborn has 14.9% of his team's target share (47 targets on 315 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (60th in NFL).

In two of eight games this season, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (10.5% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Osborn has been targeted eight times in the red zone (17.8% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts).

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

