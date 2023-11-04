Week 10 MWC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Week 10 of the college football slate includes six games with MWC teams in action. Read on to get up-to-date results and the top performers.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 10 MWC Results
Wyoming 24 Colorado State 15
- Pregame Favorite: Wyoming (-6)
- Pregame Total: 43.5
Wyoming Leaders
- Passing: Andrew Peasley (15-for-22, 140 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Harrison Waylee (29 ATT, 128 YDS)
- Receiving: Alex Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 32 YDS)
Colorado State Leaders
- Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (24-for-42, 220 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Avery Morrow (11 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Tory Horton (10 TAR, 7 REC, 58 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Wyoming
|Colorado State
|334
|Total Yards
|274
|140
|Passing Yards
|220
|194
|Rushing Yards
|54
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Upcoming Week 10 MWC Games
Army Black Knights vs. No. 17 Air Force Falcons
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-17.5)
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Nevada (-3.5)
UNLV Rebels at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-10.5)
Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah State (-2.5)
Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-2.5)
