Can we expect Valeri Nichushkin scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Nichushkin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Nichushkin has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

