The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) and the South Dakota Coyotes (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Saluki Stadium in a clash of MVFC opponents.

Southern Illinois sports the 46th-ranked offense this season (28.1 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with only 16.6 points allowed per game. South Dakota ranks 81st with 334.0 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 55th with 343.8 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

South Dakota vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

South Dakota vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

South Dakota Southern Illinois 334.0 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.3 (59th) 343.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.4 (16th) 146.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.3 (76th) 187.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.0 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has racked up 1,500 yards (187.5 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has rushed 120 times for 593 yards, with four touchdowns.

Nate Thomas has run for 262 yards across 43 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Carter Bell has hauled in 497 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

JJ Galbreath has 25 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 352 yards (44.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jack Martens' 22 grabs (on 22 targets) have netted him 283 yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has racked up 1,752 yards (219.0 ypg) on 152-of-224 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 99 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Lashaun Lester, has carried the ball 44 times for 269 yards (33.6 per game), scoring four times.

Romeir Elliott has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 266 yards (33.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup's 448 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has registered 33 receptions and four touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 54.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

D'Ante' Cox has been the target of 24 passes and hauled in 19 receptions for 234 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

