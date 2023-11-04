When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off against the North Dakota State Bison at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Jackrabbits will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-21.2) 52.8 South Dakota State 37, North Dakota State 16

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have no wins against the spread this season.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

In Bison three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Jackrabbits vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 39 11.4 37 12.5 31.3 11.3 North Dakota State 37.4 18 40.4 15 31 29.5

