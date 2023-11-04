The Denver Nuggets (5-1) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on November 4, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.

Denver is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 25th.

The 113.2 points per game the Nuggets score are only one more point than the Bulls give up (112.2).

Denver has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 112.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets posted 119.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (112.2).

Denver surrendered 109.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than it allowed in road games (115.3).

The Nuggets made 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries