The Denver Nuggets (5-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on Saturday, November 4 at Ball Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Nuggets won on Friday 125-114 over the Mavericks. Nikola Jokic scored a team-best 33 points for the Nuggets in the win.

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable (Illness), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9.5 216.5

