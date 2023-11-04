The Denver Nuggets (5-1) host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Bulls 100

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 9.5)

Nuggets (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-15.6)

Nuggets (-15.6) Pick OU: Under (216.5)



Under (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 216.1

The Nuggets (3-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 33.3% more often than the Bulls (1-5-0) this season.

Denver's games have gone over the total 16.7% of the time this season (one out of six), less often than Chicago's games have (two out of six).

The Nuggets have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by allowing just 105.3 points per game. They rank 17th in the league in points scored (113.2 per contest).

With 44.5 rebounds per game, Denver is 16th in the NBA. It cedes 42.2 rebounds per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 dimes per game.

Denver ranks 13th in the NBA with 14.2 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 13.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Nuggets are making 11.2 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in league). They have a 35.4% shooting percentage (16th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

