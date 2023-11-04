The Colorado Avalanche, with Mikko Rantanen, take the ice Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Rantanen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen has averaged 20:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Rantanen has scored a goal in five of nine games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rantanen has a point in six games this season (out of nine), including multiple points four times.

Rantanen has an assist in four of nine games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Rantanen goes over his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 3 14 Points 4 6 Goals 3 8 Assists 1

