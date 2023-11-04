Will Logan O'Connor score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

He has a 30.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

