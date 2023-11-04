Will Kurtis MacDermid find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDermid 2022-23 stats and insights

MacDermid scored in one of 44 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

MacDermid produced zero points on the power play last season.

MacDermid's shooting percentage last season was 5.0%. He averaged 0.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.