Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Caldwell-Pope, in his last game, had eight points and two steals in a 125-114 win over the Mavericks.

In this article we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

  • Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)
  • Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 111.8 points per contest.
  • In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 per game.
  • Looking at assists, the Bulls allowed 26 per contest last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.
  • The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.2 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
3/8/2023 31 5 2 4 1 0 3
11/13/2022 25 10 3 2 0 0 2

