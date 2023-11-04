The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) will have their first-ranked run defense on display versus the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) and the No. 24 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Dukes are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium

James Madison vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline
BetMGM James Madison (-5.5) 54.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel James Madison (-5.5) 54.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

  • James Madison has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
  • The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Georgia State is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

