Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates will face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Murray, in his most recent game, had 18 points and 13 assists in a 125-114 win over the Mavericks.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-128)

Over 19.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls gave up 111.8 points per contest last year, seventh in the NBA.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.2 makes per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 35 11 2 5 1 0 0 11/13/2022 32 23 2 2 2 0 2

