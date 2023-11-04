The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) have a Big 12 matchup against the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Iowa State vs. Kansas?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 28, Iowa State 27

Kansas 28, Iowa State 27 Iowa State has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-1).

The Cyclones have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Kansas has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

The Jayhawks are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cyclones a 60.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas (+3)



Kansas (+3) Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-3-0 this season.

The Cyclones have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Against the spread, Kansas is 4-4-0 this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game just twice this season.

Every game featuring Kansas this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.7 points per game, 6.2 points more than the point total of 53.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 41.5 45.3 Implied Total AVG 25 23.3 26.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 60.9 57.8 Implied Total AVG 36.4 36 37 ATS Record 4-4-0 4-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

