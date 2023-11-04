Will Fredrik Olofsson light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

