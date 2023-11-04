The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mikko Rantanen, William Karlsson and others in this game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (14 total points), having put up six goals and eight assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 3 4 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Cale Makar has 11 points (1.2 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 2 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 0 2 2 3

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Nathan MacKinnon's nine points this season have come via four goals and five assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 0 1 8 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 1 2 4

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Karlsson is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with 13 points (1.2 per game), with four goals and nine assists in 11 games (playing 16:38 per game).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Shea Theodore has helped lead the attack for Vegas this season with three goals and seven assists.

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 1 0 1 6

