The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1), who have won three straight, on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-115) Golden Knights (-105) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 7-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Avalanche have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in three of nine games this season.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 31 (14th) Goals 40 (3rd) 21 (3rd) Goals Allowed 24 (8th) 7 (15th) Power Play Goals 10 (6th) 2 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (6th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche offense's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 21 total goals (only 2.3 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +10.

