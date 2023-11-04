The Colorado Avalanche, including Artturi Lehkonen, take the ice Saturday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Lehkonen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Lehkonen has averaged 19:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Lehkonen has a goal in three games this season through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Lehkonen has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of nine games this year, Lehkonen has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Lehkonen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Lehkonen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 3 7 Points 4 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 4

