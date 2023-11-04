In the upcoming matchup versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Artturi Lehkonen to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Lehkonen stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Lehkonen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

On the power play, Lehkonen has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 24 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

