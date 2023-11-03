Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Yankton County, South Dakota this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yankton County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Tea High School at Yankton High School