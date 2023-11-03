Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) and Colorado State Rams (3-5) clash with the Bronze Boot at stake on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 42 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Colorado State matchup.
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-7)
|42
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-7)
|42.5
|-260
|+210
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Wyoming has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 7 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Colorado State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Rams have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
