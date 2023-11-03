The Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) and Colorado State Rams (3-5) clash with the Bronze Boot at stake on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 42 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Colorado State matchup.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Wyoming (-7) 42 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Wyoming (-7) 42.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Wyoming has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 7 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Colorado State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Rams have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

