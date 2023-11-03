The Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) and the Colorado State Rams (3-5) square off on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in a battle of MWC opponents.

While Wyoming ranks 84th in total defense with 388.3 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking eighth-worst (298.1 yards per game). Colorado State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 444.8 total yards per game, which ranks 11th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 57th with 406.5 total yards per contest.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Wyoming Colorado State 298.1 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.5 (62nd) 388.3 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.8 (117th) 147.3 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 75 (132nd) 150.9 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (5th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (126th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (19th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 1,055 passing yards, completing 58% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 186 yards (23.3 ypg) on 60 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Harrison Waylee, has carried the ball 85 times for 558 yards (69.8 per game), scoring three times.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 26 catches for 250 yards (31.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has caught 11 passes while averaging 28.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Treyton Welch has been the target of 29 passes and racked up 22 catches for 218 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has racked up 2,476 yards (309.5 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has rushed for 289 yards on 67 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Avery Morrow has collected 149 yards (on 54 attempts) with one touchdown.

Tory Horton has hauled in 790 receiving yards on 70 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has 48 receptions (on 75 targets) for a total of 620 yards (77.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Justus Ross-Simmons has racked up 505 reciving yards (63.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

