The Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) and the Colorado State Rams (3-5) take the field to try to take home the Bronze Boot. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Wyoming vs. Colorado State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Wyoming vs. Colorado State?

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wyoming 31, Colorado State 24

Wyoming 31, Colorado State 24 Wyoming has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Colorado State has been an underdog in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

The Rams are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wyoming (-6.5)



Wyoming (-6.5) Wyoming is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

In 2023, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

In Colorado State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rams are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Wyoming vs. Colorado State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Four of Wyoming's games this season have gone over Friday's total of 42.5 points.

This season, every game Colorado State has played finished with a combined score over 42.5 points.

The over/under for the contest of 42.5 is 9.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wyoming (23.9 points per game) and Colorado State (27.8 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.9 27.3 31 ATS Record 4-2-1 2-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-0 0-3

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.4 53.5 58.6 Implied Total AVG 33.3 32.3 34 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.