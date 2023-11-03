How to Watch Turkish Süper Lig, Saudi League Soccer, Ligue 1 & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The outings in a Friday soccer lineup sure to please include the Turkish Süper Lig match featuring Galatasaray A.S. taking on Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü.
How to Watch More Sports Today
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Galatasaray A.S. vs Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 12:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Shabab FC vs Al-Ittihad Club
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier HSC
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 3:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah vs Colorado
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: FC Porto vs Estoril
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Deportivo Cuenca vs Aucas
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Washington State
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon State vs Oregon
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs California
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs USC
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Arizona vs Arizona State
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
