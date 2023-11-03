Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
With two games on the NHL schedule Friday, you have lots of chances to place an anytime goal-scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Tage Thompson (Sabres) +115 to score
Sabres vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Thompson's stats: 5 goals in 10 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score
Devils vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Hughes' stats: 5 goals in 9 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +135 to score
Sabres vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Skinner's stats: 5 goals in 10 games
Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +160 to score
Devils vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Toffoli's stats: 7 goals in 9 games
Jordan Kyrou (Blues) +170 to score
Blues vs. Devils
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Kyrou's stats: 1 goal in 8 games
Alex Tuch (Sabres) +175 to score
Sabres vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Tuch's stats: 1 goal in 10 games
Timo Meier (Devils) +180 to score
Devils vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Meier's stats: 2 goals in 9 games
Travis Konecny (Flyers) +185 to score
Flyers vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Konecny's stats: 8 goals in 10 games
Jesper Bratt (Devils) +200 to score
Devils vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Bratt's stats: 7 goals in 9 games
Owen Tippett (Flyers) +220 to score
Flyers vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- Tippett's stats: 2 goals in 10 games
