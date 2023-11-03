Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his most recent game (November 1 loss against the Timberwolves), produced five points.

In this article, we look at Porter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-115)

Over 13.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Mavericks were the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks were the best squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 33 22 5 1 5 2 0 11/20/2022 31 14 5 0 1 1 2 11/18/2022 24 10 3 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.