Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Player Preview vs. the Mavericks - November 3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks
- Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)
Looking to bet on one or more of Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 114.1 points per contest last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- On the glass, the Mavericks gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the league in that category.
- In terms of assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per contest.
- On defense, the Mavericks allowed 11.1 made three-pointers per game last year, best in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Mavericks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/15/2023
|32
|14
|5
|5
|3
|1
|3
|12/6/2022
|30
|12
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|11/20/2022
|38
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|11/18/2022
|34
|18
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.