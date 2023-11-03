The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Gordon, in his most recent game (November 1 loss against the Timberwolves), posted four points.

Below we will break down Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114.1 points per contest last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA last season, conceding 44.7 per game.

The Mavericks allowed 24.9 assists per contest last year (eighth in the NBA).

The Mavericks allowed 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, best in the NBA in that category.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 32 27 8 2 2 0 1

